All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Feb. 17
7 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Belmont Street.
8 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East California Street.
Feb. 18
6:15 p.m. — Kenneth R. Elzy, 64, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of West U.S. 82.
9:47 p.m. — Glen E. Hogan, 28, was arrested in the 2200 block of Shipley Drive on a charge of marijuana possession.
Feb. 19
2:55 a.m. — Harley D. Anglin, 22, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container. Taylor N. Marek, 19, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants. They both were arrested in the 3200 block of South I-35.
7:41 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 1900 block of Everglade Drive.
11:04 a.m. — Diamond A. Marks, 21, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and on a failure to identify charge.
11:36 a.m.— Maranda P. Shot With Two Arrows, 25, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
3:49 p.m. — Joshua R. Brinkley, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of North Commerce Street.
4:17 p.m. — Timothy D. Mask, 55, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 800 block of South Dixon Street.
5:12 p.m. — Zane G. White, 48, was arrested in the 900 block of Locust Street on a public intoxication charge.
7:15 p.m. — Police took a burglary of a vehicle report in the 800 block of East California Street.
Feb. 20
6:47 p.m. — Roberto Rankin, 49, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on a public intoxication charge.
Feb. 21
9:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of South I-35.
10:04 a.m. —Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 700 block of South Wine Street.
9:16 p.m. — Jose D. Zuniga-Valdez, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of North Morris Street on charges of driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container.
Feb. 22
12:09 a.m. — Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of North Clements Street.
12:30 a.m. — Police responded to the 1200 block of Elmwood Street for a criminal mischief report.
4:44 a.m. — David A. Price, 50, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2200 block of East U.S. 82.
8:28 a.m. — Daquan M. Burleson, 22, was arrested on a felony and two misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of North Dixon Street.
10:14 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1700 block of Merrywood Way.
5:33 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1700 block of Merrywood Way.
Feb. 23
11:13 a.m.— Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of Olive Street.
8:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of Anthony Street.
10:02 p.m. — Marcus E. Doggins, 48, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue.
Feb. 24
12:06 a.m. — Benjamin Monteon, 24, was arrested in the 3000 block of North I-35 on a possession of marijuana charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.