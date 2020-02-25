All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Feb. 4
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street.
Feb. 5
4:27 p.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Feb. 8
1 a.m. — Police responded to an assault report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
4:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Kent Drive.
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a littering call in the 900 block of East Scott Street.
9:04 p.m. — Carolyn T. Dehoyos, 43, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Feb. 9
6:05 p.m. — Police responded to a follow up report on credit card abuse in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
7:11 p.m. — Sean Love, 23, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge on the 1100 block of Olive Street.
Feb. 10
12:14 a.m. — Fernandez M. Downey, 25, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge in the 1500 block of O’Neal Street.
Feb. 11
8:01 a.m. — Bobby Lambert, 35, was arrested in the 1400 block of Lanius Street.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Nila Street.
9:28 p.m. — James L. Queen, 32, was arrested in the 100 block of South I-35 on a possession of marijuana charge.
11:53 p.m. — Jason M. Evans, 39, was arrested in the 1500 block of Weaver Street on nine misdemeanor warrants.
Feb. 12
10:48 a.m. — Lou C. Pope, 57, was arrested in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
1:21 p.m. —Robert F. Nelson, 49, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
Feb. 13
1:50 a.m. — Keevon G. Johnson, 19, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Hancock Street on three misdemeanor warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.