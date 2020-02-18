All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Jan. 29
9 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of Aspen Road.
Jan. 30
8:25 p.m. — Handrettie R. Reyes, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of California Street on felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams.
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of North Taylor Street.
Jan. 31
8:15 a.m.— Police responded to a burglary of motor vehicle report in the 800 block of East Main Street.
10:59 a.m. — Police responded to a forgery report in the 1900 block of O'Neal Street.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Feb. 1
11:49 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of South Clements Street.
7:51 p.m. — Sean C. Bryant, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of South Clements Street on a felony warrant.
Feb. 2
10:54 a.m.— Police responded to a robbery in the 1500 block of North Culberson Street.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of North Dixon Street.
7:01 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
9:50 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
Feb. 3
8:03 a.m. — Kayla S. Spindle, 26, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants in the 1600 block of Floral Drive.
8:24 p.m.— Crystal D. Habta, 38, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Belmont Street.
10 p.m.— Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Denton Street.
Feb. 4
9:12 a.m. — Timothy W. High, 32, and Katherine Jaquess, 31, were arrested on felony warrants in the 3000 block of East U.S. 82.
Feb. 5
3:15 a.m. — Genena R. Hawkins, 32, was arrested on criminal trespass and theft of property charges. Mary L. Wood, 43, was arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to identify charges. The two were arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
Feb. 6
8:16 a.m. — Marcos A. Olvera, 22, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 200 block of 200 S. Dixon Street.
10:56 a.m. — Phillis K. Cowden, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of Line Drive on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and driving while license invalid.
2:20 p.m. — Richard S. Robles, 22, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of Melody Lane.
