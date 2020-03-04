All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Feb. 11
5 p.m. — Police responded to the 2500 block of North Grand Avenue for a criminal mischief report.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Feb. 12
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
Feb. 13
3:42 p.m. — Police responded to the 300 block of North I-35 for a theft report.
6:25 p.m. — Billy W. Jefferson, 64, on a public intoxication charge in the 700 block of West California Street.
Feb. 14
10:35 a.m. — Dalton C. Cowart, 23, was arrested in the 2200 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
10:53 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue.
Noon— Police responded to a fraud report in the 1600 block of Lynwood St.
2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 600 block of Melody Lane.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a follow-up call in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
Feb. 16
1:33 a.m. — Evelyn B. Morales, 17, was arrested in the 1100 block of Fair Avenue on misdemeanor warrants.
10:11 p.m. — Zachary J. Griffen, 19, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of South Wine Street.
11:44 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary in progess call in the 800 block of Ritchey Street.
Feb. 17
Midnight — Jeanette D. Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 900 block of Ritchey Street on a possession of marijuana charge.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Morris Street.
9:46 p.m. — Bobby D. White, 52, was arrested in the 700 block of Ritchey Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
