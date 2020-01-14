logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Dec. 15

9 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82.

Jan. 4

Midnight — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.

Jan. 5

12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Oneal Street.

Jan. 6

9:10 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 3200 block of East Broadway Street.

2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of South Culberson Street.

3:40 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1400 block of East Tennie Street.

7:55 p.m. — Steve Gutierrez, 39, was arrested in the 700 block of Ritchey Street on a felony warrant.

11:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1100 block of North Clements Street.

Jan. 7

10:50 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:50 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.

6:02 p.m.— Police responded to a report a a hit-and-run in the 400 block of West California Street.

Jan. 8

1:33 p.m. — Jeremy P. Loe, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of S.Dixon Street on a felony warrant.

2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of West California Street.

3:24 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.

4:55 p.m. — Police took a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1200 block of South Clement Street.

6 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1100 block of Kent Drive.

Jan. 9

8:34 a.m. — Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

2:34 p.m. — Alexander D. Shelvin, 29, was arrested on a theft of property charge in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

Jan. 10

12:23 a.m. — Montarrius M. Williams, 22, was arrested in the 100 block of North Grand Avenue on a marijuana charge and four misdemeanor warrants.

