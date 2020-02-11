All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Jan. 5
4:45 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
Jan. 14
Midnight— Police took a theft of property report in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
Jan. 22
12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of Fair Avenue.
11:29 p.m. — Carlos J. Ramirez-Corza, 31, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
Jan. 23
11:49 a.m. — Cody A. Parker, 33, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1700 block of North I-35.
12:10 p.m. — Christopher D. Henry, 47, was arrested in the 200 block of West Broadway Street on a possession of marijuana charge.
12:25 p.m. — Police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street on a report of criminal mischief.
7:11 p.m. — Torey D. Kelly, 21, was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in the 100 block of East California Street.
Jan. 24
8:59 a.m. —Phillis K. Cowden, 27, was arrested in the 900 block of Fair Avenue on four misdemeanor warrants.
12:40 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
3 p.m. — Police responded to the 600 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard on a on a report of credit or debit card abuse.
Jan. 25
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Rural Ranch Road.
8:36 a.m. — Justin R. Kiser, 28, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 700 block of North Morris Street.
11:56 a.m. — Misti D. Moore, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams. Larry K. Akin, 50, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. They were both arrested in the 4400 block of North I-35.
9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.
11:06 p.m. — Rickey L. Holt, 29, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Jan. 27
10:31 p.m. — Ethan Z. Burnett, 17, and Sadella F. Kimberlin, 18, were arrested on possession of marijuana charges in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
Jan. 28
8:31 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
10:57 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:42 p.m. — Kristina M. Flores, 31, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Boulevard.
Jan. 29
9 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of Aspen Road.
10:07 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call int the 500 block of North I-35.
Jan. 30
8:25 p.m. — Handrettie R. Reyes, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of East California Street on charges of possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams and possession of marijuana. Reyes was also picked up on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
