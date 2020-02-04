All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Dec. 1, 2019
Noon — Police responded to the 700 block of North Morris Street for a theft report, after the fact.
Jan. 1, 2020
Midnight — Police responded to the 1800 block of Lawrence Street for a report of a credit card abuse.
Jan. 16
11 p.m. — Police responded to the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road for a burglary of a motor vehicle report.
Jan. 17
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of South Clements Street.
10:15 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Taylor Street.
1:44 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the in the 1900 block of O'Neal Street.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
9:09 p.m. — Isaac G. Hillard, 36, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Clements Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:30 p.m. — Francine Hernandez, 24, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and Jamie L. Kerby, 20, on seven misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of East California St.
11:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 500 block of West California Street.
Jan. 18
6:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unauthorized use of vehicle in the 1000 block of Star Street.
11:11 p.m. — Police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report in the 900 block of South Morris Street.
Jan. 19
2:21 a.m. — Emily D. Faught, 36, and Joseph R. Tharpe, 44, were arrested on public intoxication charges in the 1900 block of Refinery Road.
6:16 a.m. — Connor S. Hosay, 21, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 900 block of North Howeth Street.
9 a.m. — Police responded to a report of debit/credit card abuse in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 500 block of East California Street.
2:41 p.m. — Christopher L. Pickard, 27, was arrested on a criminal trespassing charge in the 2000 block of North I-35.
3:18 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
6:32 p.m. — Rolando H. Ramirez, 45, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
Jan. 21
8:41 p.m. — Marla D. Clemmer, 43, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chris S. Thomas, 35, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and on charges of failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested in the 2200 block of North I-35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.