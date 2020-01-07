All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Dec. 23
Noon —Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Dec. 24
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of East Hird Street.
Dec. 28
Midnight— Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 1100 block of Lawrence Street.
Dec. 31
Noon — Justin R. Kiser, 28, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1000 block of East Scott Street.
12:40 p.m. — Courtney R. Porteur, 30, was arrested in the 100 block of East California Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
1:18 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1100 block of Doss Street.
9:02 p.m. — Amanda C. Garrison, 28, and Travis C. Pierce, 27, were arrested on misdemeanor warrants and possession of marijuana charges in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
9:12 p.m. — Trevor W. Rios, 20, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue.
Jan. 1
1:31 a.m. — Dustin L. Dejernett, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 4800 block of East U.S. 82.
8:15 a.m. —Tami L. Hannaman, 54, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
5 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1900 block of Floral Drive.
Jan. 2
9:57 a.m. — Ivan Elias, 18, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Arkansas Drive.
Jan. 3
9:36 a.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
5:43 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
Jan. 5
3:21 a.m. — Michael E. Daughtry, 40, was arrested on six misdemeanor warrants and Kevin D. Robertson, 62, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams in the 400 block of Meadow Drive.
10:30 a.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 1400 block of Truelove Street.
5:43 p.m. — Matthew S. Clements, 31, was arrested in the 5100 block of East U.S. 82 on a public intoxication charge.
Jan. 6
12:03 a.m. — Sarah L. Pleasant, 56, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
1:06 a.m. — Clayton L. Andrews, 24, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 3300 block of North I-35.
