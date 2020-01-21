All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Jan. 10
3:21 p.m. — Alton S. Castleberry, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue on a public intoxication charge.
4:49 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
Jan. 13
11 p.m. — Police took a burglary of a vehicle report in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
11 p.m. — Police took a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of Field Street.
Jan. 14
9 a.m. — Police took a found property report in the 200 block of East Scott Street.
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of South Howeth Street.
2:06 p.m. — Police responded to a littering call in the 1500 block of Burns City Road.
4 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.
9:20 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of North Morris Street.
Jan. 15
12:14 a.m. — Tallon S. Condiff, 29, was arrested in the 1800 block of Refinery Road on a misdemeanor warrant and on a charge of striking an unattended vehicle.
3:39 p.m. — Vashuda L. Leggins, 42, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North I-35.
7:15 p.m. — Perry L. Johnston, 26, was arrested in the 600 block of East California Street on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Jan. 16
9:51 a.m.— Michael W. Cox, 33, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10:14 a.m. — Abel A. Foster, 32, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
2:30 p.m. — William D. Arnett, 37, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on a felony warrant.
3:59 p.m. — Nalleli Neal, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Bersand Avenue on a charge of marijuana possession.
