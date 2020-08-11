All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
June 24
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of North I-35.
July 10
6 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 600 block of East California Street.
July 11
5 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 600 block of South Taylor Street.
July 12
3 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of Gribble Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report in the 1400 block of East Tennie Street.
July 13
9:30 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report in the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street.
12:17 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of West Elm Street.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 100 block of Candlewood Circle.
9:10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of North Taylor Street.
July 14
3:20 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary in the 4400 block of North I-35.
3:46 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of North I-35.
1:27 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of South Morris Street.
11:25 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.
11:51 p.m. — David O. Harper, 29, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
July 15
8:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
7:52 p.m. — Victor Fundora, 36, was arrested in the 800 block of Culberson Street on a possession of marijuana charge.
8 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 600 block of Moran Street.
10:01 p.m. — Laci N. Roberts, 37, was arrested on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two prior convictions. There was no street address listed for the offense. However, Dollar General is listed as the victim, police reports show.
July 16
9:54 a.m. — Tamara L. Bailey, 40, was arrested on a charge of walking on a roadway where sidewalks are provided.
July 17
11:12 p.m. — Michael J. Herrera, 21, war arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1300 block of North I-35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.