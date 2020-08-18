All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
June 15
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Denton Street.
June 29
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of East California Street.
July 17
10 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Culberson Street.
Noon — Police responded to a hit-and-run report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10:10 p.m. — Justin L. Daughtry, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street on a driving while license invalid charge.
July 18
3 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a minor accident in the 2200 block of O'Neal Street.
6 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.
6 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
5 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West Star Street.
7:20 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1600 block of Bonner Road.
8:16 p.m. — Joseph J. Webb, 22, was arrested in the 1900 block of Refinery Road on a felony warrant and on an evading arrest charge.
July 19
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 800 block of Truelove Street.
July 20
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of West California Street.
7:24 p.m. — Police responded to a theft-in-progress in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
July 21
12:13 p.m. — Bardo O. Santos, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Howeth Street on a possession of marijuana charge.
July 22
7 p.m. — Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 1000 block of West California Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a animal bite report in the 1900 block East Scott Street.
July 23
12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
3:35 p.m. — James R. King, 48, was arrested on two felony warrants in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
5:20 p.m. —Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a hit and run report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.