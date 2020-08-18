logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

June 15

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Denton Street.

June 29

2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of East California Street.

July 17

10 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Culberson Street.

Noon — Police responded to a hit-and-run report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

10:10 p.m. — Justin L. Daughtry, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street on a driving while license invalid charge.

July 18

3 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a minor accident in the 2200 block of O'Neal Street.

6 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.

6 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.

8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.

5 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West Star Street.

7:20 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1600 block of Bonner Road.

8:16 p.m. — Joseph J. Webb, 22, was arrested in the 1900 block of Refinery Road on a felony warrant and on an evading arrest charge.

July 19

12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 800 block of Truelove Street.

July 20

10:30 a.m. — Police responded to theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of West California Street.

7:24 p.m. — Police responded to a theft-in-progress in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

July 21

12:13 p.m. — Bardo O. Santos, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Howeth Street on a possession of marijuana charge.

July 22

7 p.m. — Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 1000 block of West California Street.

9 p.m. — Police responded to a animal bite report in the 1900 block East Scott Street.

July 23

12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.

3:35 p.m. — James R. King, 48, was arrested on two felony warrants in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.

5:20 p.m. —Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a hit and run report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.

