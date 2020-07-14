All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
June 5
Noon — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 3200 block of East U.S. 82.
June 26
1 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.
1:25 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 900 block of North I-35.
June 27
Midnight — Carlos A. Lopez-Ochoa, 23, was arrested in the 3200 block of Shipley Drive on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2:23 p.m. — Kathy J. Kyle, 57, was arrested in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
9:18 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 4300 block of North I-35.
June 28
2:47 a.m. — Kimberly D. McNamara, 42, was arrested in the 500 block of East Scott Street on a felony warrant.
4:07 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Street.
4:36 a.m. — Clayton J. Jones, 24, was arrested in the 600 block of West U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
12:29 p.m. — Police responded to a theft in progress call in the 4400 block of North I-35.
7:46 p.m. — A 15-year-old male was arrested in the 100 block of North Taylor Street on a unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
June 30
7:32 p.m. — Brittany N. Mosley, 29, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge.
8:35 p.m. — Moses M. Masenda, 44, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
July 2
11 a.m. — Police responded to a credit/debit card abuse call in the 9200 block of South U.S. 377.
9:40 p.m. — Vickie L. Allbright, 49, was arrested in the 600 block of East California Street on possession of marijuana charge.
July 3
12:46 p.m. — Michael D. Thomas, 48, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on two felony warrants.
6:40 p.m. — Savannah L. Wright, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of North Clements Street on a public intoxication charge.
July 4
7:30 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Noel Drive.
July 5
1:11 a.m. — Jose V. Martinez, 31, was arrested in the 1300 block of North I-35 on a public intoxication charge.
1:26 a.m. — Pablo L. Cruz, 24, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 600 block of North Morris Street.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 4200 block of North I-35.
4:40 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street.
10:30 p.m. — Police took an arson report in the 1500 block of East Garnett Street.
