All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
June 28
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1600 block of Bonner Road.
July 4
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
July 5
Midnight — Police responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Noon — Police responded to a credit/debit card abuse report in the 1000 block of North Clements Street.
July 6
8:24 p.m. — Janice L. Marquez, 41, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
July 7
2:21 a.m. — Omar Saenz Cruz, 20, in the 600 block of Belcher Street on a public intoxication charge.
July 8
3:33 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing call in the 700 block of South Morris Street.
7:30 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of East California Street.
July 9
9:29 a.m. — Police took a report of credit card or debit card abuse in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
2:40 p.m. — Avery N. Wilson, 22, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of North Clements Street.
