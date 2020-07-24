logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

June 28

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1600 block of Bonner Road.

July 4

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

July 5

Midnight — Police responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of North I-35.

Noon — Police responded to a credit/debit card abuse report in the 1000 block of North Clements Street.

July 6

8:24 p.m. — Janice L. Marquez, 41, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.

July 7

2:21 a.m. — Omar Saenz Cruz, 20, in the 600 block of Belcher Street on a public intoxication charge.

July 8

3:33 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing call in the 700 block of South Morris Street.

7:30 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

10 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of East California Street.

July 9

9:29 a.m. — Police took a report of credit card or debit card abuse in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.

2:40 p.m. — Avery N. Wilson, 22, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of North Clements Street.

