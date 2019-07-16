All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 4
Midnight— Police responded to a fraud call in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
April 30
Noon— Police responded to a fraud call in the 1800 block of East U.S. 82.
June 28
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of North Clements Street.
6:02 p.m. — Police took a theft of property report, after the fact, in the 500 block of West California Street.
June 30
5 p.m. — Police respond to a report of criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Fair Avenue.
July 1
1:20 p.m.— Heather M. Williamson, 32, was arrested in the 1200 block of Myrtle Street on charges of possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams.
5:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of lost property in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
July 2
4:12 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
July 3
8 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 3200 block of West U.S. 82.
11:49 a.m. — Melanie M. Smallwood, 38, was arrested in the 1400 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.
3:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 3200 block of West U.S. 82.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 1000 block of West California Street.
7:20 p.m. — Police responded to an animal attack in the 400 block of Preston Street.
7:53 p.m. — Christopher L. Pickard, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of Truelove Street for a protection order violation and on two misdemeanor warrants.
July 4
9:47 p.m. — Shaun M. Bell, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of South Commerce Street on charges of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.