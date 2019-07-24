All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Nov. 1, 2018
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
July 4
7:21 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Morris Street.
July 5
6:56 a.m. — Luke Meek, 52, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 600 block of East California Street.
10:04 a.m. — James D. Bradley, 35, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1200 block of Lindsay Street.
12:17 p.m. — Erasmo Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in the 3600 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
2:41 p.m. — Trisha R. Lang, 29, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1800 block of North I-35.
5:26 p.m. — Kevin D. Godsey, 25, was arrested in the 2200 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
July 6
Midnight — Jose R. Cabral, 21, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram and less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Antonio Cabral, 18, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. They were arrested in the 3300 block of North I-35.
1:05 p.m. — David M. Shepherd, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Commerce Street on a public intoxication charge.
2:23 p.m. — Dakota L. Smith, 19, was arrested in the 600 block of East California Street on an evading arrest charge.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of forgery in the 500 block of West California Street.
5:03 p.m. — Shonna A. Meador, 33 and Gloria A. Tate, 57, were arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on charges of organized retail theft more than $100 less than $750.
5:31 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a purse in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:20 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Morris Street.
July 7
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of East Garnett Street.
July 8
12:36 a.m. — George Puente-Saenz, 24, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.
2:28 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 500 block of North Denison Street.
11:35 p.m. Robert E. Conner, 38, was arrested in the 3300 block of North I-35 on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
July 9
4 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10 p.m. — Carlos Martinez, 22, was arrested in the 1800 block of East Broadway Street on three misdemeanor warrants and a driving while intoxicated charge.
10:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report in the 500 block of Lindsay Street.
July 10
11:15 a.m. — Alfonso Victorio, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of West California Street.
1:23 p.m. — Sabrina R. Harris, 28, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
2:43 p.m. — Stephanie S. Ward, 52, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of Ashland Drive.
6:38 p.m. — Chancey D. Saunders, 42, was arrested in the 900 block of East U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
July 11
4:42 p.m. — Chardell D. Brockman, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of Young Street on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of found property in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
July 12
Noon — Police took a fraud report in the 1300 block of Cherry Street.
