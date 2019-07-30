All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Aug. 8, 2018
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Cunningham Street.
July 10, 2019
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
July 12
1:32 p.m. — A citation was issued to Raychel D. Roberts, 24, for theft of property less than $100 in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
1:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of North I-35.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.
4:35 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Lane.
July 13
1:55 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
4:37 a.m. — Police issued a curfew violation citation to a 15-year-old girl in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report in the 1700 block of Luther Lane.
July 14
12:39 a.m. — Police issued a curfew violation citation to a 14-year-old boy in the 1000 block of Morris Street.
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
1:58 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of lost property in the 1700 block of Luther Lane.
July 15
2:58 a.m. — Police issued curfew violation citations to 14, 15 and 16-year-old boys in the 1700 block of Merrywood Way.
2:43 p.m. — Police took an information report for found property in the 1400 block of Harris Street.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
July 16
11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 3000 block of East U.S. 82.
July 17
3 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of East California Street.
7 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 60, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1800 block of East U.S. 82.
7:05 p.m. — Ashlee A. Eckert, 28, was arrested on a charge of theft of property and on a felony warrant in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
7:30 p.m. — Enrique Maldonado, 59, was arrested on a felony warrant and a charge of public intoxication in the 1000 block of Minnie Street.
8:12 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
July 18
6 a.m. — Police conducted a security check in the 1000 block of Lawrence Street.
5:06 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 60, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1000 block of North Grand Street.
July 19
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of South Morris Street.
10:19 a.m. — Donald L. Bland, 47, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Clements Street on three misdemeanor warrants.
11:18 a.m. — Bryan L. Jamison, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 3700 block of North I-35.
6:13 p.m. — Raymond M. Kitchen, 34, was arrested on a charge of theft of a firearm. Adonis D. Scott, 32, was arrested on a driving while license suspended charge. They were both arrested in the 1000 block of North I-35.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1400 block of Mill Street.
July 20
1:32 a.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of South Morris Street.
2:17 a.m. — Adam N. Laberge, 24, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 500 block of North I-35.
1:12 p.m. — David S. Timms, 53, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
5:02 p.m. — Humberto Barron, 23, was arrested in the 700 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant and a possession of marijuana charge.
5:25 p.m. — Sir Thomas E. Gaither, 33 was arrested on a false driver license charge and unlawful possession of identifying information. Candice D. Moodie, 37, was arrested on the same charges, as well as two felony warrants. The pair were arrested in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
9:55 p.m. — Teresa Sanchez-Avelar, 31, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1400 block of Lawrence Street.
July 21
12:56 a.m. — Roberto A. Olvera, 17 was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge. Edward Flores, 17, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The two were in the 800 block of Thompson Street.
10:56 a.m. — Jamal L. Thomas, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of East Broadway Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
5:17 p.m. — Alfred L. Jackson, 40, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge and seven misdemeanor warrants in the 2000 block of North I-35.
11:30 p.m. — Benjamin G. Wolf, 33, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on a possession of marijuana charge.
