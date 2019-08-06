All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
July 22
5:54 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 5100 block of East U.S. 82.
July 23
9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Lindsay Street.
Noon — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 4300 block of North I-35.
July 24
3:35 p.m. — Justin W. Bordofske, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on a felony warrant.
July 25
11:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of West Elm Street.
4:17 p.m. — Jordan T. Pluenneke, 20, was arrested in the 4300 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams.
4:41 p.m. — Dennis A. Garcia Serrato, 36, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of South Taylor Street.
6:07 p.m. — Sara L. Cooper, 33, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of theft of property more than $100 less than $750.
July 26
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of South Morris Street.
11:17 a.m. — Jeffery L. Duncan, 57, was arrested in the 500 block of North I-35 on a tamper/fabricating evidence charge.
11:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit—and—run in the 700 block of Morris Street.
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
9: 30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
July 27
6:25 a.m. — Sonya R. Gonzales, 38, was arrested in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue on a felony warrant.
1:18 p.m. — David A. Hunt, 24, was arrested in the 900 block of East Broadway Street on two misdemeanor warrants and one charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
8:38 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 60, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1600 block of North Commerce Street.
July 28
2:41 a.m. — Nazario Zamarripa Munos, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of North Morris Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.
7:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of found property in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard.
2:17 p.m. — Michael P. Webb, 41, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
