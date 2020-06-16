logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

May 26

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of South Howeth Street.

May 31

8:54 a.m. — Police responded to a credit or debit card abuse report in the 500 block of Lindsay Street.

June 2

Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Arkansas Drive.

June 4

8:10 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of I-35.

June 5

Midnight — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of Fair Avenue.

5:22 p.m. — Caitlin S. Crawford, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 2000 block of South I-35.

June 6

12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

4 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of North Howeth Street.

4:48 p.m. — Penny M. Dutton, 50, was arrested on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams and Richard B. Joaquin, 51, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and on a felony warrant in the 1900 block of East U.S. 82.

6:09 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of East U.S. 82.

9:06 p.m. — Paul T. Harvey, 52, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue on a driving while intoxicated charge.

June 7

Midnight — Marlaina S. Robinson, 46, was arrested in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.

12:18 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of South Taylor Street.

June 8

1:28 p.m. — Bryson D. Nance, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of West California Street.

June 9

11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of East Tennie Street.

June 10

11:44 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 300 block of Meadow Street.

June 11

9:52 a.m. — Police conducted a warrant service in the 200 block of North Morris Street.

11:37 a.m. — Police responded to a lost property report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Harvey Street.

June 12

2:40 a.m.— Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.

