All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
June 12
1:57 a.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of North Weaver Street.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of motor vehicle report in the 4200 block of North I-35.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Morris Street.
June 13
1 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 4300 block of I-35.
1 a.m. — Lloyd P. Hansard, 35, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 300 block of North Commerce Street.
2:11 a.m. — Dusty L. Harrell, 32, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.
10 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 500 block of Melody Lane.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 500 block of Ritchey Street.
12:17 p.m. — Xavier G. Taite, 22, was arrested on possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram charges in the 4300 block of North I-35.
3:40 p.m. — Chynna A. Thompson, 28, was arrested on a unauthorized use of vehicle charge in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1300 block of North I-35.
June 14
11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
5:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
June 15
3:24 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 500 block of Melody Lane.
7 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.
10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a follow-up report in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
2:18 p.m. — Police responded to a fraud call in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 400 block of Melody Lane.
8:15 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Throckmorton Street.
June 16
2:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3200 block of East Broadway Street.
10:05 a.m. —Thomas E. Harwell, 30, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1000 block of Ritchey Street.
12:10 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 300 block of South Denton Street.
1:27 p.m. — Police responded to a parking problem in the 300 block of South Weaver Street.
