All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Friday, June 12

Midnight — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of East California Street.

Monday, June 15

9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North I-35.

Tuesday, June 16

Midnight — Police took a report of fraud in the 1200 block of North Clements Street.

Wednesday, June 17

4:40 p.m. — Trevor W. Palacios, 21, was arrested in the 600 block of South Grand Avenue on a felony warrant.

Thursday, June 18

7:58 a.m. — Joshua J. Gonzales, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.

3:18 p.m. — Christopher R. Newhart, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of West California Street on charges of evading arrest/detention and failure to identify as well as two felony warrants.

11:15 p.m. — Two people were arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue. Tammy D. Carpenter, 62, was charged with public intoxication; and Billy J. Crisp, 69, was charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense.

Friday, June 19

9:10 a.m. — Michelle W. Graf, 39, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 700 block of North Commerce Street.

6:15 p.m. — Police took a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 500 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:30 p.m. — Police responded to an animal care call in the 700 block of North Taylor Street.

11:25 p.m. — Audrea D. Bennett, 34, was arrested in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant.

Saturday, June 20

4:53 a.m. — Justin R. Espinosa, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous intoxication manslaughter conviction.

5:17 p.m. — Jessica M. Ferrell, 21, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram.

8:40 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of motor vehicle in the 900 block of North Howeth Street.

Sunday, June 21

5:37 a.m. — Terry N. Wilkins, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West California Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more.

3:02 p.m. — Lori P. Jackson, 53, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of theft of property at least $100 less than $750.

3:30 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of South Morris Street.

4:55 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Culberson Street.

9 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Lanius Street.

Monday, June 22

5:31 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions.

8 p.m. — Jacoby L. McBath, 20, was arrested in the 2000 block of North I-35 on a charge of public intoxication.

Tuesday, June 23

8:49 a.m. — Darlene J. Oldenburg, 51, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on charges of failure to identify and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of price tag at least $100 less than $750.

Wednesday, June 24

10:51 a.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 700 block of West U.S. 82.

2:10 p.m. — Police took a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

5:30 p.m. — Police took a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

8:32 p.m. — Kenneth J. Morrell, 55, was arrested in the 300 block of South Weaver Street on a charge of tampering, a felony warrant and a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 at least four grams less than 200 grams.

Thursday, June 25

2:02 a.m. — Tanner S. Auten, 30, and John R. Davis, 31, were arrested in the 500 block of West California Street, both on a charge of public intoxication.

10:57 a.m. — Brittany M. Leask, 24, and Stephen L. Porter, 25, were arrested in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard on felony warrants.

7:09 p.m. — A 15-year-old girl was arrested in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

8:14 p.m. — Dalston M. Barker, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of North Denison Street on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

