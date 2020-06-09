logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Nov. 25, 2019

2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of property report in the 1600 block of Lindsay Street.

April 10, 2020

Noon — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 100 block of County Road 131.

May 20

6 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle call in the 1300 block of East Broadway.

May 21

5 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of Aspen Road.

May 22

2:05 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 4300 block of North I-35.

3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 3000 block of East U.S. 82.

May 23

4:47 a.m. — Anthony M. Blevens was arrested on North I-35 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions.

1:29 p.m. — Justin L. Barthold, 45, was arrested in the 1400 block of Fair Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana more than four ounces less than five pounds.

7:57 p.m. — Brent T. Foster, 41, was arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.

May 24

11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 1300 block of East Broadway Street.

3:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 700 block of Ritchey Street.

May 25

2:39 a.m. — Justin M. Sword, 31, was arrested in the 1000 block of Kent Drive on a public intoxication charge.

4:38 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 300 block of West Elm Street.

9:38 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

May 26

Midnight — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Ritchey Street.

7 p.m. — Sarah E. Taylor, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of theft of property charge with two previous convictions.

9:42 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 200 block of South Howeth Street.

May 27

10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a major accident on Lanius Street.

7:31 p.m. — Michael A. Ossa, 31, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 4200 block of North I-35.

May 28

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of Cunningham Street.

8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.

8:50 a.m. — Alejandra C. Flores, 24, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge.

11:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.

11:05 a.m. — Jasha L. Reed, 25, was arrested in the 1100 block of I-35 on a theft charge.

May 30

1:57 a.m. — James C. Tucker, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.

2:29 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

12:43 p.m. — Tammy L. Hambrick, 54, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge.

6:04 p.m. — Jesus R. Ortiz, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Morris Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.

May 31

6:22 a.m. — Blaine J. Galeazzi, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of North I-35 on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

10 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of Lawrence Street.

June 2

7 a.m. — Police took information in the 400 block of North Howeth Street.

11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

June 3

12:26 a.m. — Morgan M. Cancino, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of West California Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.

11:17 p.m. — Vanessa A. Hernandez, 22, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams.

4 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of South Commerce Street.

June 4

8 a.m. — Police responded to an information report in the 1000 block of O'Neal Street.

