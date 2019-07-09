All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Dec. 3, 2018
Noon — Police responded to a follow-up report on an identity theft investigation in the 1300 block of Truelove Street.
April 30
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of South Rusk Street.
June 27
10 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Commerce Street.
June 28
2 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 500 block of Moran Street.
12:26 p.m. — Christopher L. Springfield, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
6:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
7:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal bite in the 1100 block of North Weaver Street.
June 29
7:33 p.m. — Nancy A. Mitcheson, 55, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants and a resisting arrest charge.
11:50 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of North Weaver Street.
June 30
4:30 p.m. — Maranda P. Shot With Two Arrows, 25, was arrested in the 4000 block of North I-35 on a misdemeanor warrant.
8:07 p.m. — Ivan Elias, 18, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street.
10:55 p.m. — Coby S. Brewer, 19, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces; Courtney M. Brewer, 24, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants; and Zackary R. Glenn, 20, was arrested on a possession of marijuana less than two ounces charge. They were arrested in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.