All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Nov. 13, 2019
1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
March 8, 2020
9 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1400 block of North Culberson Street.
March 9
5:32 p.m. — Patty G. Stevens, 45, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 500 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard.
March 10
2:40 a.m. — Charlotte R. McDaniel, 58, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
1:51 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82 that resulted in two arrests. Paris K. Callahan, 24, was arrested on charges of theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and a felony warrant. Crystal D. Tinner, 39, was arrested on a theft of property charge.
March 11
6:56 p.m. — Police responded to a follow up call in the 500 block of West California Street.
March 12
3:10 p.m. — Kimberly A. McCain, 41, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1500 block of East California Street.
10:30 pm. — Jennifer D. York, 38, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence St. on charges of possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft or property.
March 13
3:07 a.m. — Peytton C. Hooks, 21, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1900 block of O’Neal Street.
4:01 a.m. — Public responded to a public intoxication call in the 19000 block of Hospital Boulevard.
6:51 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of Hillcrest Boulevard.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a report of property damage in the 1600 block of Floral Drive.
7:39 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of Harvey Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 400 block of South Clements Street.
10:24 p.m. — James L. Schellhorn, 47, was arrested in the 1700 block of I-35 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
March 14
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:33 p.m. — Erick C. Thomas, 38, was arrested in the 700 block of East California Street on charges of resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams.
10:08 p.m. — Joshua J. Gonzales, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of North Denison Street on an evading charge.
10:29 p.m. — Anthony D. Rodriguez, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of Ritchey Street on an evading arrest charge.
March 15
1:07 a.m. — Jose A. Rodriguez-Osorio, 34, was arrested in the 500 block of East Broadway Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.
March 16
5 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
March 17
9:50 p.m. — Police responded to a security check in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
March 18
8:50 a.m. — Stewart B. Smiley, 46, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run report in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:02 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run report in the 4300 block of North I-35.
