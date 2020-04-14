All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 17
Midnight — Police respond to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Tennie Street.
March 18
10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Oxford Drive.
March 19
2:45 p.m. — Danny W. Kemp, 45, was arrested in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street on a public intoxication charge.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Fair Avenue.
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of North Clements Street.
9:36 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 700 block of South Grand Avenue.
March 20
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of motor vehicle report in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street.
1 a.m. — Jonathan W. Fuqua, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue on a driving while intoxicated charge.
10 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Buck Street.
10:20 a.m. — Savannah N. West, 29, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1900 block of Hospital Blvd.
March 21
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a major accident in the 1000 block of South I-35.
March 23
7 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 2000 block of I-35.
March 27
3:37 p.m. — Jose J. Mata-Flores, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of North Grand Avenue on a driving while intoxicated charge.
March 28
12:27 a.m. — Justin C. Cameron, 39, was arrested in the 1000 block of West U.S. 82 on charges of failure to identify fugitive, resisting arrest, search or transport and on a felony warrant.
5:33 p.m. — Irvin M. Gomez, 29, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and failure to identify. Corinna M. Pedraza, 34, was arrested on a public intoxication charge. Both were arrested in the 1500 block of East Tennie Street.
6:20 p.m. — Connor S. Hosay, 21, was arrested in the 900 block of Gladney Street on a public intoxication charge.
March 29
4:50 a.m. — Kenneth P. Martinez, 24, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 1400 block of O'Neal Street.
5:13 a.m. — Ray G. Cervantez,33, was arrested in the 1400 block of O'Neal Street.
March 30
2:10 a.m. — Cody J. Shell, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of Mesquite Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.