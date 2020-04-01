All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 2
12:25 p.m. — Preston N. Gonzales, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
March 3
2:14 p.m. — Xavier J. Franklin, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of North Taylor Street on charges of criminal trespass, evading arrest, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon and on a misdemeanor warrant.
6:45 p.m. —Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2100 block of I-35.
March 4
9:37 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
10:45 a.m. — Clydreonna L. Sherpell, 27, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1000 block of West California Street.
12:34 p.m. — Nicholas A. Madden, 29, was arrested in the 1900 block of I-35 on a theft charge.
1:35 p.m. — James T. Birdwell, 69, was arrested on a terroristic threat charge in the 500 block of West California Street.
10 p.m. — Evelyn B. Morales was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and Anthony Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
March 5
9:40 a.m. — Preston N. Gonzales, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
10:20 a.m. — Laura C. Argo, 55, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 1800 block of West California Street.
11:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit card abuse in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
11:31 a.m. — A 16-year-old male was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.
10:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
March 6
2:34 a.m. — Julia E. McElreath, was arrested in the 800 block of Lindsay Street on three misdemeanor warrants.
10:02 a.m. — Christopher E. Okafor, 33, was arrested in the 4300 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams.
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
11:34 a.m. — Stephen K. Callahan, 24, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1200 block of North I-35.
12:38 p.m. — Jeremy Webster, 37, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 2000 block of North I-35.
2:06 p.m. — Harold C. Uddley, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
7:14 p.m. — Curtis N. Foster, 45, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.
8:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
March 7
12:25 a.m. — Chad J. Hill, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Myrtle Street on a public intoxication charge.
2:02 a.m. — Jimmy D. Little, 37, was arrested in the 4900 block of North I-35 on three misdemeanor warrants.
10:12 a.m. — Austin T. Murray, 24, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of Lanius Street.
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:52 p.m. — Jaron L. Edington, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of North Culberson Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North I-35.
March 8
5:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of S. Dixon Street.
9:40 a.m. — Leslie Homan, 49, was arrested in the 800 block East U.S. on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
2:42 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 2000 block of Redbud Road.
6:51 p.m. — Triston D. Garcia, 23, was arrested on North Weaver Street on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.