All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

March 2

12:25 p.m. — Preston N. Gonzales, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.

March 3

2:14 p.m. — Xavier J. Franklin, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of North Taylor Street on charges of criminal trespass, evading arrest, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon and on a misdemeanor warrant.

6:45 p.m. —Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.

10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2100 block of I-35.

March 4

9:37 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.

10:45 a.m. — Clydreonna L. Sherpell, 27, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1000 block of West California Street.

12:34 p.m. — Nicholas A. Madden, 29, was arrested in the 1900 block of I-35 on a theft charge.

1:35 p.m. — James T. Birdwell, 69, was arrested on a terroristic threat charge in the 500 block of West California Street.

10 p.m. — Evelyn B. Morales was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and Anthony Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.

March 5

9:40 a.m. — Preston N. Gonzales, 25, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.

10:20 a.m. — Laura C. Argo, 55, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 1800 block of West California Street.

11:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit card abuse in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

11:31 a.m. — A 16-year-old male was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.

10:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

March 6

2:34 a.m. — Julia E. McElreath, was arrested in the 800 block of Lindsay Street on three misdemeanor warrants.

10:02 a.m. — Christopher E. Okafor, 33, was arrested in the 4300 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams.

10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

11:34 a.m. — Stephen K. Callahan, 24, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1200 block of North I-35.

12:38 p.m. — Jeremy Webster, 37, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 2000 block of North I-35.

2:06 p.m. — Harold C. Uddley, 32, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on a driving while intoxicated charge.

7:14 p.m. — Curtis N. Foster, 45, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.

8:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 2000 block of North I-35.

March 7

12:25 a.m. — Chad J. Hill, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Myrtle Street on a public intoxication charge.

2:02 a.m. — Jimmy D. Little, 37, was arrested in the 4900 block of North I-35 on three misdemeanor warrants.

10:12 a.m. — Austin T. Murray, 24, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants in the 1000 block of Lanius Street.

2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:52 p.m. — Jaron L. Edington, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of North Culberson Street on a misdemeanor warrant.

6 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North I-35.

March 8

5:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of S. Dixon Street.

9:40 a.m. — Leslie Homan, 49, was arrested in the 800 block East U.S. on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

2:42 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 2000 block of Redbud Road.

6:51 p.m. — Triston D. Garcia, 23, was arrested on North Weaver Street on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

