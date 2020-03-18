All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
April 25, 2019
4:38 p.m. — Police took a fraud report in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Feb. 1, 2020
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Feb. 20
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
Feb. 24
9:32 p.m. — Alexandra N. Ricenbraw, 21, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue.
Feb. 25
4:19 p.m. — Juan P. Sanchez-Castaneda, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of West California Street on a misdemeanor warrant and on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
4:30 p.m. — James C. Champlin, 50, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 3300 block of North I-35.
8:55 p.m. — Ashley B. Schell-Williams, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of E. California Street.
9:45 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
Feb. 27
11:43 a.m. — Erin J. Gifford, 38, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
4:35 p.m. — William J. Gabehart, 24, was arrested in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3092 on a felony warrant.
Feb. 28
2:23 a.m. — Royer L. Sanchez, 27, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 3000 block of I-35.
9:30 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Stoneridge Drive.
3:05 p.m. — Police responded to a possession of drugs call in the 500 block of West California Street.
Feb. 29
11:47 a.m. — Jose M. Lopez, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 800 block of Throckmorton Street.
3:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
5:41 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 600 block of West Star Street.
March 1
2:22 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 600 block of North Dixon Street.
7:59 a.m. — Michael R. Riley, 20, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 300 block of East California Street.
8:19 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious activity report in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:15 p.m. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on charges of burglary of motor vehicle and evading arrest. Alexis C. Mendez, 29, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest. The two were arrested in the 500 block of South Dixon Street.
