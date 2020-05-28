All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Nov. 7, 2019
10:38 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of East California Street.
March 26, 2020
7:43 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
April 27
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
April 28
8:06 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic offense in the 1000 block of North Taylor Street.
May 1
3 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 500 block of North Clements Street.
May 3
Noon — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 400 block of Preston Street.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:32 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of Ritchey Street.
May 5
12:30 a.m. — Police responded to a terrorist threat report in the 900 block of Field Street.
11:56 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of East California Street.
2 p.m. — Christopher B. Albro, 35, and Courtney L. Albro, 38, were arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on criminal trespass charges.
9:45 p.m. — Police responded to a found property call in the 1800 block of Arkansas Drive.
May 6
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Taylor Street.
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1700 block of North I-35.
9:56 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 1300 block of Cherry Street.
May 7
11:56 p.m. — Kenneth J. Morrell, 55, was arrested in the 3300 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of manufacturing and/or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
May 9
7:07 a.m. — Hunter H. Bridges, 18, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 1900 block of East California Street.
5:20 p.m. — Bradley S. Watkins, 30, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
11:48 p.m. — Donnie R. Ford, 38, was arrested in the 2200 block of North I-35 on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 more than 28 grams less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 10
3:40 a.m. — Robert J. Ambuehl, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of South Morris Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.
