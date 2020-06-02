All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Jan. 1
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of Ritchey Street.
May 2
Midnight — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.
May 9
Midnight — Police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of South Clements Street.
May 11
1:45 p.m. —Police responded to a traffic call in the 1500 block of North Culberson Street.
May 12
12:53 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of North Commerce Street.
1:17 a.m. — Cody J. Shell, 18, was arrested on a tampering with physical evidence charge in the 300 block of East Broadway.
3:27 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of South Morris Street.
11:04 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic stop in the 600 block of East California Street.
May 13
11:34 a.m. — Sherrie L. Holt, 54, was arrested on a theft of property charge in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
May 14
Midnight — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Sivells Bend Road.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the in the 600 block of North Morris Street.
May 15
8 a.m. — Heather D. Wynn, 28, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.
Noon — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the 2000 block of East Broadway Street.
May 16
2 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 700 block of North Culberson Street.
8 a.m. —Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.
1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of East California Street.
8:33 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic hazard in the 2000 block South I-35.
May 17
8:18 a.m. — Alyssa F. Hunter, 38, was arrested in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:30 p.m. — Francis S. Archuleta, 42, was arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82 on a felony warrant and on a failure to identify charge.
May 18
8:15 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 2100 block of North I-35.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of motor vehicle report in the 1500 block of Cedar Street.
May 20
8:07 p.m. — Shaun M. Bell, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of South Morris Street on a felony warrant.
May 21
1:56 a.m. — A 15-year-old male was arrested on an evading arrest charge in the 300 block of Elmwood Street.
6:32 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of North Commerce Street.
1 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
3:39 p.m. — Shelton H. Bray, 28, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2000 block of East U.S. 82.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1300 block of Lynwood Street.
5:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.
