All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Jan. 1

Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of Ritchey Street.

May 2

Midnight — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.

May 9

Midnight — Police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of South Clements Street.

May 11

1:45 p.m. —Police responded to a traffic call in the 1500 block of North Culberson Street.

May 12

12:53 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of North Commerce Street.

1:17 a.m. — Cody J. Shell, 18, was arrested on a tampering with physical evidence charge in the 300 block of East Broadway.

3:27 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of South Morris Street.

11:04 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic stop in the 600 block of East California Street.

May 13

11:34 a.m. — Sherrie L. Holt, 54, was arrested on a theft of property charge in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

May 14

Midnight — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Sivells Bend Road.

11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the in the 600 block of North Morris Street.

May 15

8 a.m. — Heather D. Wynn, 28, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.

Noon — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a vehicle in the 2000 block of East Broadway Street.

May 16

2 a.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 700 block of North Culberson Street.

8 a.m. —Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street.

10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.

1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of East California Street.

8:33 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic hazard in the 2000 block South I-35.

May 17

8:18 a.m. — Alyssa F. Hunter, 38, was arrested in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.

2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.

11:30 p.m. — Francis S. Archuleta, 42, was arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82 on a felony warrant and on a failure to identify charge.

May 18

8:15 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.

9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 2100 block of North I-35.

11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of motor vehicle report in the 1500 block of Cedar Street.

May 20

8:07 p.m. — Shaun M. Bell, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of South Morris Street on a felony warrant.

May 21

1:56 a.m. — A 15-year-old male was arrested on an evading arrest charge in the 300 block of Elmwood Street.

6:32 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of North Commerce Street.

1 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.

3:39 p.m. — Shelton H. Bray, 28, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2000 block of East U.S. 82.

4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1300 block of Lynwood Street.

5:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.

