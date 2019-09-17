All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
July 9, 2019
Midnight — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Aug. 14
1 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of County Road 131.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Noon — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard.
Monday, Sept. 9
8:15 a.m. — Jennifer K. Rico, 46, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
12:29 p.m. — Crystal L. Piggee, 40, was arrested in the 1800 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than one gram.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
12:10 a.m. — Police arrested Austin N. Zarse, 24, in the 900 block of Rosedale Drive on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
6:49 a.m. — Emmett D. Clark, 28, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of North I-35.
7:34 p.m. — Police arrested Robert L. Wigginton, 42, in the 300 block of South Morris Street on a charge of public intoxication.
11 p.m. — Police arrested two people in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue. Joshua K. Shaver, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A 17-year-old woman was charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
7:23 p.m. — Police arrested Yeshanew S. Bekele, 40, in the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information.
Thursday, Sept. 12
10:14 a.m. — William J. Coleman, 23, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Noon — Police responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
3:02 p.m. — Police took a report of lost property in the 1900 block of Floral Drive.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of South Dixon Street.
3:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of property, after the fact, in the 4100 block of North Weaver Street.
Friday, Sept. 13
1:01 a.m. — Alyssa B. White, 25, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
1:36 a.m. — Leilani A. Williford, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of North Commerce Street on a charge of public intoxication.
9:55 a.m. — James D. Bradley, 35, was arrested in the 1600 block of Bonner Road on a felony warrant.
5:47 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run accident reported in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
6:12 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 600 block of North Weaver Street.
8:42 p.m. — Harold L. Solomon, 57, was arrested in the 900 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.
9:10 p.m. — John E. Laferrara, 46, was arresetd in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, Sept. 14
12:08 a.m. — Police arrested two people in the 600 block of Fair Avenue. Marcos A. Olvera, 22, and Enrique I. Perez, 18, were charged with driving while intoxicated.
4:08 a.m. — Police arrested Eric U. Castruita, 18, in the 1800 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of driving with license invalid and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
1:34 p.m. — Suzette Villain, 48, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces in the 3200 block of West U.S. 82.
3:37 p.m. — Randal L. Thompson, 62, was arrested in the 900 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
10:11 p.m. — Police arrested Kenneth P. Martinez, 23, in the 200 block of Lindsay Street on a charge of tamper or fabricate physical evidence.
Sunday, Sept. 15
1:37 a.m. — Collin R. Hanna, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of South Culberson Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
2 a.m. — Police followed up on a theft report in the 100 block of Fair Avenue.
3:26 a.m. — Police arrested John E. Laferrara, 46, in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of public intoxication.
9:49 a.m. — Draven E. Parker, 20, was arrested in the 1600 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 more than one gram less than four grams.
9:55 p.m. — Jeffrey L. Davis, 63, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Monday, Sept. 16
1:22 a.m. — Bryan J. Williams, 56, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 300 block of South Weaver Street.
1:46 a.m. — Police arrested Chrystle D. Gray, 38, in the 400 block of West Broadway Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
