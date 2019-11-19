All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 1
Noon — Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 1400 block of East California Street.
Oct. 6
Midnight — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.
Oct. 25
12:18 p.m. — Le Roy A. Gray, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street on a felony warrant.
2:45 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of habitation in the 1700 block of Luther Lane.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 100 block of Quail Run.
6:41 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1200 block of Kent Drive.
10:14 p.m. — Kevin P. Weaver, 58, was arrested in the 2300 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Oct. 26
6:24 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of building in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:54 p.m. — Jeffrey D. McCollumn, 45, was arrested in the 1200 block of North I-35 on a charge of driving with an invalid license.
8:36 p.m. — Matthew W. Moore, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North I-35 on a charge of public intoxication.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of building and vehicle in the 1300 block of East Pecan Street.
Oct. 27
5:31 a.m. — Police took a found property report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
9:18 a.m. — David J. Parks, 23, was arrested in the 1500 block of Black Hills Drive on a misdemeanor warrant.
4:30 p.m. — Tevin J. Manuel, 18, was arrested in the 1800 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of South Morris Street.
Oct. 28
1:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Wheeler Creek Drive.
2:13 a.m. — James S. Sandlin, 58, was arrested in the 800 block of Aspen Road on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
9:49 p.m. — Adrian Ruiz, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Clements Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
11:23 p.m. — Breana M. Llamas, 20, was arrested in the 800 block of Ritchey Street on a charge of driving with an invalid license.
Thursday, Nov. 7
6:45 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
Friday, Nov. 8
Noon — Police responded to a report of forgery in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
5:23 p.m. — Devan M. Bray, 19, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:15 p.m. — Police issued a citation to Jesus E. Ortiz, 23, in the 1700 block of North I-35 on an offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:56 p.m. — Police issued a citation to Zachary K. Blevins, 19, in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on an offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Nov. 9
5:11 a.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of North I-35.
9 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 2200 block of Meadowlark Lane.
Noon — Police were called to a theft in progress in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
1 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 400 block of South Taylor Street.
2:33 p.m. — Police took a found property report in the 200 block of West Main Street.
7:04 p.m. — Justin M. Garcia, 30, and Trevor B. Wild, 27, were arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sunday, Nov. 10
2:07 a.m. — Jermaine C. Jackson, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of North Weaver Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
2:54 a.m. — Police took a repot of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 300 block of North Commerce Street.
3 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Throckmorton Street.
Monday, Nov. 11
1:55 a.m. — Abigail R. Johnson, 21, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
12:45 p.m. — Jeffrey B. Riney, 19, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.
2:09 p.m. — Police issued a citation to Shakira M. Crider-Harvey, 25, in the 300 block of West California Street on an offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
2:30 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 900 block of Ritchey Street.
9 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 900 block of South Morris Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
8 a.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of Black Hill Drive.
2:45 p.m. — Destiny C. Kirk, 20, was arrested in the 1900 block of Floral Drive on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and three traffic warrants.
Thursday, Nov. 14
8:53 a.m. — Moniqua D. Kershman, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of South Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
