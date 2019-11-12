logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Thursday, Oct. 31

9:51 p.m. — Police took a found property report in the 400 block of West U.S. 82.

11 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Wolf Run Road.

11 p.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 400 block of Rosedale Drive.

Friday, Nov. 1

5p.m. — Police took a theft of property report in the 1800 block of North I-35.

8:01 p.m. — Leonardo Z. Perez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block of Ritchey Street on a misdemeanor warrant.

Saturday, Nov. 2

12:15 a.m. — Virginia G. Gonzalez, 36, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.

3 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Whaley Drive.

4:45 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of habitation in the 200 block of McClain Street.

5:30 a.m. — Police responded to a crash involving damage in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.

10 a.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:50 a.m. — Police took a follow-up report in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.

5:06 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 1800 block of Throckmorton Street.

8 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm in the 1500 block of Harris Street.

10 p.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 1100 block of South Wine Street.

Sunday, Nov. 3

1:21 a.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of North Dixon Street.

1:44 a.m. — Angel B. Lerma, 18, was arrested in the 1500 block of Patricia Drive on a charge of failure to identify and a misdemeanor warrant.

1:30 p.m. — Police filed a driving while intoxicated-second charge at large on a crash in the 2100 block of East U.S. 82.

5 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.

9:45 p.m. — A 16-year-old male was arrested in the 500 block of South Taylor Street on a charge of evading arrest/detention.

Monday, Nov. 4

7:59 p.m. — Taylor D. Barber, 25, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

12:42 a.m. — Delbert R. Daily, 26, was arrested in the 4300 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with evidence.

