All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Thursday, Oct. 31
9:51 p.m. — Police took a found property report in the 400 block of West U.S. 82.
11 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Wolf Run Road.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 400 block of Rosedale Drive.
Friday, Nov. 1
5p.m. — Police took a theft of property report in the 1800 block of North I-35.
8:01 p.m. — Leonardo Z. Perez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block of Ritchey Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
Saturday, Nov. 2
12:15 a.m. — Virginia G. Gonzalez, 36, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.
3 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Whaley Drive.
4:45 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of habitation in the 200 block of McClain Street.
5:30 a.m. — Police responded to a crash involving damage in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
10 a.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — Police took a follow-up report in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
5:06 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 1800 block of Throckmorton Street.
8 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm in the 1500 block of Harris Street.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a property damage crash in the 1100 block of South Wine Street.
Sunday, Nov. 3
1:21 a.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of North Dixon Street.
1:44 a.m. — Angel B. Lerma, 18, was arrested in the 1500 block of Patricia Drive on a charge of failure to identify and a misdemeanor warrant.
1:30 p.m. — Police filed a driving while intoxicated-second charge at large on a crash in the 2100 block of East U.S. 82.
5 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:45 p.m. — A 16-year-old male was arrested in the 500 block of South Taylor Street on a charge of evading arrest/detention.
Monday, Nov. 4
7:59 p.m. — Taylor D. Barber, 25, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
12:42 a.m. — Delbert R. Daily, 26, was arrested in the 4300 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with evidence.
