All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Nov. 5
1:47 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle call in the 900 block of South Rusk Street.
Friday, Nov. 15
8:27 a.m. — Emmanuel D. McClarty, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to identify and fraudulent credit/debit card use, as well as five Tarrant County warrants.
10:25 p.m. — Kenneth W. Riches, 55, was arrested in the 100 block of West Elm Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, Nov. 16
12:13 a.m. — Alicia Y. Castillo, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of Lindsay Street on a charge of failure to identify and a misdemeanor warrant.
3:16 a.m. — Miranda M. Bulloch, 27, was arrested in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant.
11:54 a.m. — Police responded to a found property call in the 1900 block of North I-35.
7 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of Line Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 17
2:05 p.m. — Aaron J. Berryman, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of Meadow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant.
Monday, Nov. 18
8:15 p.m. — Two men were arrested in the 300 block of East Broadway Street. Anthony D. Jennings, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Jacob B. Lovato, 27, was charged with driving with invalid license.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
12:55 p.m. — Two people, 20-year-old Nickolas C. Kelley and 20-year-old Cole L. Smith, were arrested on the 1300 block of North Clements Street on a charge of burglary of habitation.
1:28 p.m. — Two people were arrested in the 500 block of Schopmeyer Street. Ashton N. Eddins, 18, was charged with evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nickolas C. Kelley, 20, was arrested on charges of evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of graffiti in the 300 block of Meadow Drive.
6:55 p.m. — Roberto Rankin, 49, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of public intoxication.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of graffiti in the 1700 block of Merrywood Way.
10:25 p.m. — Police responded to a call of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Moss Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
3 a.m. — Police responded to a report of graffiti in the 500 block of Line Drive.
3 a.m. — Police responded to a report of graffiti in the 1500 block of Nila Street.
