All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Sept. 21
Noon — Police took a report of burglary of a building in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street.
Sept. 25
8 a.m. — Police took a missing person report in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Friday, Oct. 4
8 a.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
Saturday, Oct. 5
12:50 a.m. — Ivan Rincon, 19, was arrested in the 1600 block of Moss Street on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and two misdemeanor warrants.
5:56 a.m. — Police took a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 1100 block of Belmont Street.
8:23 a.m. — Nancy A. Mitcheson, 55, was arrested in the 900 block of East Cloud Street on four misdemeanor warrants.
2:20 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal trespass in the 1400 block of East Tennie Street.
8:45 p.m. — Juan A. Rangel Ortiz, 19, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Dixon Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Oct. 6
4:30 a.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 1400 block of Patricia Drive.
1 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of North I-35.
Monday, Oct. 7
1:49 a.m. — Charles D. Moore, 40, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor warrants.
9:14 a.m. — Gary L. Wilson, 41, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on a felony warrant.
9:26 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Culberson Street.
11:30 a.m. — Police took a report of theft of a wallet in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
2:07 a.m. — Lacy K. Henry, 38, was arrested in the 3000 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:40 p.m. — Police took a report of counterfeit currency in the 1200 block of Olive Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
2:23 a.m. — Zachery D. Morrow, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of North I-35 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
11:31 a.m. — Tammy L. Brooks, 49, was arrested in the 100 block of East Pecan Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
4 p.m. — Police took a report of a stolen wallet in the 400 block of West California Street.
7 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.
Thursday, Oct. 10
7:10 p.m. — Police took a report of theft, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:51 p.m. — Michael F. Heironimus, 33, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Oct. 11
11:13 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 60, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
3:24 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of a firearm in the 1500 block of Cherry Street.
5:35 p.m. — Police took a report of theft from a person in the 900 block of Kent Circle.
9:31 p.m. — Christina B. Carraghan, 33, was arrested in the 1200 block of Fair Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant.
Saturday, Oct. 12
3:12 a.m. — Tiffany L. Dewey, 30, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
