All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Saturday, Oct. 12
8:30 p.m. — Police took a burglary report after the fact in the 2200 block of Foundry Road.
Sunday, Oct. 13
2:06 a.m. — David I. Calleros, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.
4:11 a.m. — Carlos A. Suarez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1201 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Monday, Oct. 14
12:35 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of Walter Road.
10 a.m. — Jeffrey L. Davis, 63, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
1 p.m. — Krystle A. Long, 34, was arrested in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
4:12 p.m. — Two people, John A. Baldwin, 42, and Lisa R. Hess, 29, were arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street, both on a charge of theft of property more than $100 less than $750.
4:28 p.m. — Cory D. Lee, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Ritchey Street on charges of no drivers license when unlicensed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
5:38 p.m. — Police took a report of counterfeit money in the 500 block of West California Street.
6:50 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 5100 block of East U.S. 82.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10:30 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm in the 300 block of South Wine Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
2:26 a.m. — Blake A. Owen, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Main Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
2:31 a.m. — Terrence W. Alm, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
9:50 p.m. — Police took a report of a minor hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of North Morris Street.
Thursday, Oct. 17
8:23 a.m. — Police took a report of counterfeit money in the 1800 block of West California Street.
7 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of property in the 1500 block of Newland Drive.
7:04 p.m. — Alyssa P. Gaschler, 18, was arrested in the 3700 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
10:06 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of property in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 18
7:15 a.m. — Police took a report of a minor hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of North Weaver Street.
8:53 a.m. — Michael C. Smith, 33, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Midnight — Police took a report of theft of a firearm in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue.
8 a.m. — Police took a report of theft of property in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
1 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of property in the 1400 block of Lindsay Street.
4:32 p.m. — Johnny A. Lewis, 53, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.
11 p.m. — Police took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of East Tennie Street.
