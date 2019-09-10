All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Aug. 28
2:25 p.m. — Lyndell I. Hancock, 60, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Aug. 29
Noon — Police responded to a report of found property in the 900 block of McCrary Street.
1 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:27 p.m. — Nicolas L. Landeros, 55, was arrested in the 300 block of Harvey Street on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Aug. 30
2 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of North I-35.
2:27 p.m. — Kenneth A. Kelly, 60, was arrested in the 100 block of Grand Avenue on a driving while intoxication charge.
8 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run in the 800 block of South Howeth Street.
9:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Belmont Street.
Aug. 31
7:15 p.m. — Coby R. Ramsey, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of public intoxication and two misdemeanor warrants.
Sept. 1
2:03 a.m. — Stephen A. Brown, 29, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 500 block of West California Street.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a report of found property in the 1800 block of East U.S. 82.
8:24 p.m. — Trenton N. Winters, 19, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sept. 2
2:39 a.m. — Hector P. Sanchez, 28, was arrested in the 4400 block of East U.S. 82 on a misdemeanor warrant.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Clements Street.
8 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Field Street.
Sept. 3
7:30 a.m. — Police responded to a report of lost property in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
10:03 p.m. — Jasmin L. Rolon, 17, was arrested in the 1300 block of Belmont Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to the 300 block of East California Street for a criminal mischief report.
2:19 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North Weaver Street.
6:11 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
11:23 p.m. — Isaac D. Hallbrooks, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram. Shachia S. Hunter 31, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. The two were arrested in the 1700 block of North I-35.
Sept. 6
8 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:58 p.m. — Coby R. Ramsey, 29, was arrested in the 3800 block of Broadway Street on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sept. 7
4:26 p.m. — Raeann E. Ogletree, 30, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 1100 block of Kent Drive.
11 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of South Dixon Street.
11:34 p.m. — Gary E. Riddle, 57, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1000 block of North Clements Street.
Sept. 8
12:01 a.m. — John E. Laferrara, 46, was arrested in the 300 block of West California Street on a public intoxication charge.
2:05 a.m. — Michael M. Espinosa, 26, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1500 block of Truelove Street.
8:52 p.m. — Connie M. Parsons, 57, was arrested in the 1600 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.
Sept. 9
12:08 a.m. — Israel J. Cabrera, 34, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 500 block of East Broadway Street.
12:20 a.m. — Tinamarie B. Wright, 49, was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants in the 1900 block of East U.S. 82.
