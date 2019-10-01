logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Jan. 1

Midnight — Police took a report of fraudulent use of ID in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.

Saturday, Sept. 21

10 p.m. — Police took a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street.

Monday, Sept. 23

9:22 a.m. — Kyndal J. Champion, 18, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.

1:38 p.m. — Christopher A. Waw, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of West U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

8:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Moss Street.

9:30 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street.

11 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a building and vehicle in the 600 block of North Denison Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

1:30 a.m. — Police took a report of unlawful interception of communication in the 1000 block of East California Street.

9:15 a.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

11:29 a.m. — Jake L. Ferguson, 22, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of driving with license invalid.

12:30 p.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 3800 block of West U.S. 82.

8:25 p.m. — Andrew Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Grand Avenue on three misdemeanor warrants.

Thursday, Sept. 26

10:28 a.m. — Octavius T. Taylor, 24, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Culberson Street on a felony warrant.

3 p.m. — A 15-year-old male was arrested in the 700 block of North Clements Street on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with physical evidence.

10:04 p.m. — Breana M. Llanas, 20, was arrested in the 3500 block of Columbus Street on three misdemeanor warrants.

Friday, Sept. 27

2:27 a.m. — Jose F. Flores, 45, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Tennie Street on a felony warrant.

3:11 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Wheeler Creek Drive.

8:07 a.m. — Police took a report of theft in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:39 p.m. — Police took a report of a terroristic threat in the 900 block of Dover Drive.

9:09 p.m. — Armando Gutierrez, 72, was arrested in the 900 block of Belcher Street on a charge of public intoxication.

11:01 p.m. — Police took a report of deadly conduct, discharge of firearm in the 400 block of Mill Street.

Saturday, Sept. 28

2:50 a.m. — Timothy D. Mask, 55, was arrested in the 500 block of West California Street on two misdemeanor warrants.

3:40 a.m. — Jaime J. Ledesma, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of North I-35 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

4:56 p.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.

5 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

7:54 p.m. — Christina M. Davis, 30, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.

9:49 p.m. — Daniel B. Kerby, 44, was arrested in the 800 block of North Commerce Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tags

Recommended for you