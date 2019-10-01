All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Jan. 1
Midnight — Police took a report of fraudulent use of ID in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Saturday, Sept. 21
10 p.m. — Police took a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street.
Monday, Sept. 23
9:22 a.m. — Kyndal J. Champion, 18, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.
1:38 p.m. — Christopher A. Waw, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of West U.S. 82 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
8:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Moss Street.
9:30 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street.
11 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a building and vehicle in the 600 block of North Denison Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
1:30 a.m. — Police took a report of unlawful interception of communication in the 1000 block of East California Street.
9:15 a.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
11:29 a.m. — Jake L. Ferguson, 22, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of driving with license invalid.
12:30 p.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 3800 block of West U.S. 82.
8:25 p.m. — Andrew Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Grand Avenue on three misdemeanor warrants.
Thursday, Sept. 26
10:28 a.m. — Octavius T. Taylor, 24, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Culberson Street on a felony warrant.
3 p.m. — A 15-year-old male was arrested in the 700 block of North Clements Street on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with physical evidence.
10:04 p.m. — Breana M. Llanas, 20, was arrested in the 3500 block of Columbus Street on three misdemeanor warrants.
Friday, Sept. 27
2:27 a.m. — Jose F. Flores, 45, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Tennie Street on a felony warrant.
3:11 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Wheeler Creek Drive.
8:07 a.m. — Police took a report of theft in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:39 p.m. — Police took a report of a terroristic threat in the 900 block of Dover Drive.
9:09 p.m. — Armando Gutierrez, 72, was arrested in the 900 block of Belcher Street on a charge of public intoxication.
11:01 p.m. — Police took a report of deadly conduct, discharge of firearm in the 400 block of Mill Street.
Saturday, Sept. 28
2:50 a.m. — Timothy D. Mask, 55, was arrested in the 500 block of West California Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
3:40 a.m. — Jaime J. Ledesma, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of North I-35 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
4:56 p.m. — Police took a hit-and-run report in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
5 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
7:54 p.m. — Christina M. Davis, 30, was arrested in the 900 block of West U.S. 82 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
9:49 p.m. — Daniel B. Kerby, 44, was arrested in the 800 block of North Commerce Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
