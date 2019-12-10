logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Nov. 5

2 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of I-35.

Nov. 21

Midnight — Police took a report of forgery in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82.

Nov. 26

Midnight — Police took a report of forgery in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Boulevard.

Monday, Dec. 2

Midnight — Police followed up on a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Midnight — Police took a report of burglary of a motor vehicle in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.

Midnight — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of North I-35.

Noon — Police responded to a report of criminal trespassing in the 700 block of North Taylor Street.

12:45 p.m. — Police were called on a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of East Pecan Street.

9:45 p.m. — Miguel A. Esparza, 31, was arrested in the 2400 block of South I-35 on a misdemeanor warrant.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:20 a.m. — Acacia B. Aviles, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of South Morris Street on a misdemeanor warrant.

9:50 a.m. — Paul M. Guest, 38, was arrested in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue on a charge of theft of property less than $100. Two charges were also filed at large — possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 at least one gram less than four grams, and fleeing a police officer.

11:16 p.m. — Jordan R. Chappell, 29, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Morris Street on a charge of public intoxication.

Thursday, Dec. 5

10:27 a.m. — Police took a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82.

Noon — Police responded to a report of harassment in the 1600 block of Harris Street.

12:57 p.m. — Nathan J. Edington, 25, was arrested in the 1600 block of East U.S. 82 on a misdemeanor warrant.

Friday, Dec. 6

Midnight — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 700 block ofEast Cummings Street.

4:10 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.

Saturday, Dec. 7

4:55 a.m. — Phillip K. Farris, 41, was arrested in the 3600 block of South I-35 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.

10 a.m. — Amberlynn M. Adach, 19, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on a misdemeanor warrant.

5:02 p.m. — Asa S. Evans, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of West California Street on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

8:58 p.m. — Bernardino Y. Slva Maya, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of North I-35 on a charge of public intoxication.

Sunday, Dec. 8

12:03 a.m. — Martin Garcia, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.

12:38 a.m. — A 17-year-old female was arrested in the 500 block of North Clements Street on a misdemeanor warrant.

