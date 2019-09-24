All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
July 11
10:57 p.m. — Police took a report of credit/debit abuse in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.
July 21
Midnight — Police took a report of credit/debit card fraud in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
Friday, Sept. 13
Midnight — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 3700 block of North I-35.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Noon — Police took a report of fraud in the 5900 block of Okechee Road.
5:45 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of firearm/burglary of vehicle in the 500 block of Scotsmeadow Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
8:36 a.m. — Kaycee L. Ogle, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Midnight — Police took a report of theft in the 4400 block of West U.S. 82.
Midnight — Police took a report of theft in the 600 block of North Schopmeyer Street.
4:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft in the 500 block of North Grand Avenue.
8 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1300 block of Truelove Street.
8:39 p.m. — Hector D. Contreras, 30, was arrested in the 1300 block of North I-35 on 11 misdemeanor warrants.
9:25 p.m. — Ruby D. Brown, 32, was arrested in the 200 block of Lindsay Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
9:57 p.m. — Leeann M. Roberts, 42, was arrested in the 300 block of North Taylor Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence; and a misdemeanor warrant.
10 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Truelove Street.
Thursday, Sept. 19
12:17 p.m. — Brandon T. Twito, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of East California Street on charges of forgery; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams; and fraudulent ID.
10:51 p.m. — Jean Romero, 54, was arrested in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on a charge of failure to ID fugitive intent to give false information.
Friday, Sept. 20
Noon — Police took a report of fraud in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 21
12:30 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street.
5:27 a.m. — Maria C. Gomez, 18, was arrested in the 1900 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.
8:30 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of North I-35.
6:54 p.m. — Gary D. Ross, 33, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.
Sunday, Sept. 22
1:15 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of North Denton Street.
2 a.m. — Police took a report of theft o a firearm in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:39 a.m. — Joseph A. Monnier, 24, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than 1 gram less than 4 grams; and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
