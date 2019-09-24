logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

July 11

10:57 p.m. — Police took a report of credit/debit abuse in the 200 block of South Dixon Street.

July 21

Midnight — Police took a report of credit/debit card fraud in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.

Friday, Sept. 13

Midnight — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 3700 block of North I-35.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Noon — Police took a report of fraud in the 5900 block of Okechee Road.

5:45 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of firearm/burglary of vehicle in the 500 block of Scotsmeadow Lane.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8:36 a.m. — Kaycee L. Ogle, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street on two misdemeanor warrants.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Midnight — Police took a report of theft in the 4400 block of West U.S. 82.

Midnight — Police took a report of theft in the 600 block of North Schopmeyer Street.

4:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft in the 500 block of North Grand Avenue.

8 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1300 block of Truelove Street.

8:39 p.m. — Hector D. Contreras, 30, was arrested in the 1300 block of North I-35 on 11 misdemeanor warrants.

9:25 p.m. — Ruby D. Brown, 32, was arrested in the 200 block of Lindsay Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense.

9:57 p.m. — Leeann M. Roberts, 42, was arrested in the 300 block of North Taylor Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence; and a misdemeanor warrant.

10 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Truelove Street.

Thursday, Sept. 19

12:17 p.m. — Brandon T. Twito, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of East California Street on charges of forgery; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams; and fraudulent ID.

10:51 p.m. — Jean Romero, 54, was arrested in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on a charge of failure to ID fugitive intent to give false information.

Friday, Sept. 20

Noon — Police took a report of fraud in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:30 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street.

5:27 a.m. — Maria C. Gomez, 18, was arrested in the 1900 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.

8:30 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of North I-35.

6:54 p.m. — Gary D. Ross, 33, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on two misdemeanor warrants.

Sunday, Sept. 22

1:15 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of North Denton Street.

2 a.m. — Police took a report of theft o a firearm in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue.

7:39 a.m. — Joseph A. Monnier, 24, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than 1 gram less than 4 grams; and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

