All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Sept. 27
3:14 p.m. — Police took a report of fraud in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Oct. 6
7 a.m. — Police took a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 1500 block of Moss Street.
Sunday, Oct. 27
11 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of vehicles, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7 a.m. — Lee R. Workman, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second.
6 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of South Clements Street.
8:45 p.m. — Police took a report of forgery in the 300 block of West California Street.
10 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 900 block of Dover Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
1:36 a.m. — Scott D. White, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of East California Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated with open container.
2 a.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1400 block of Rice Avenue.
3:44 a.m. — Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 1500 block of East Pecan Street.
8 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 400 block of South Taylor Street.
10:50 a.m. — Jamie L. Kerby, 20, was arrested in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:12 p.m. — Anthony A. Blagg, 38, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.
2:15 p.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 400 block of South Taylor Street.
4:42 p.m. — Police took a report of theft in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 31
2:06 a.m. — Police took a report of deadly conduct in the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street.
9:43 a.m. — Police took a report of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:47 p.m. — James W. Gilbreath, 57, was arrested in the 400 block of Line Drive on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.