All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Friday, Nov. 15
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card fraud in the 1700 block of South I-35.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
7:33 a.m. — Kenneth H. Clem, 42, was arrested in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a call regarding found property in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
2:30 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Boulevard.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 2200 block of North Clements Street.
Thursday, Nov. 21
1:30 a.m. — Kevin D. Ing, 43, was arrested in the 900 block of North Dixon Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
10:30 a.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 1400 block of Cherry Street.
8 p.m. — Police took a graffiti report in the 500 block of Hannah Street.
Friday, Nov. 22
10:41 a.m. — Jack Crenshaw III, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of North Grand Avenue on a felony warrant.
1:06 p.m. — Piper B. Tracy, 36, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1100 block of East California Street.
10:27 p.m. — Anthony D. Jennings, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of East California Street on a felony warrant.
Saturday, Nov. 23
12:23 a.m. — Two people were arrested in the 3300 block of North I-35. Andres Lara Molina, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Bianca V. Rosario Deleon, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
9:50 a.m. — Police took a burglary of a vehicle report in the 4300 block of North I-35.
11:57 a.m. — Cody L. Kirk, 38, was arrested in the 900 block of North Taylor Street on a charge of false alarm.
3:45 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 24
2:14 p.m. — Police filed a charge at large of possession of marijuana less than two ounces in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:31 p.m. — Destini C. Bishop Bruce, 25, was arrested in the 3300 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant.
7:15 p.m. — Tyler L. Chase, 39, was arrested in the i800 block of Lawrence Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
11:26 p.m. — Gabriel A. Holt, 23, was arrested in the 2000 block of South I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Nov. 25
12:41 a.m. — Daniel Landeros, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of Mill Street on a charge of displaying fictitious license plates/registration and on a misdemeanor warrant.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of money forgery in the 300 block of West California Street.
11:29 a.m. — Police were called to the 1300 block of North I-35 and filed a charge at large of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
5 p.m. — Margaret F. Stogner, 24, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of theft of property less than $100.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Midnight — Police responded to a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Black Hills Drive.
2:30 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1100 block of South Howeth Street.
5:11 p.m. — Jessica L. Dickson, 35, was arrested in the 1000 block of West California Street on a felony warrant.
7:28 p.m. — Maria C. Gomez, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of Luther Lane on a misdemeanor warrant.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of Lindsay Street.
10:15 p.m. — Terrence L. Jackson, 31, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Garnett Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 at least one gram less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 at least one gram less than four grams, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
2:14 a.m. — James P. Nations, 44, was arrested in the 4900 block of North I-35 on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
12:53 p.m. — Three people were arrested in the 1700 block of Lawrence Street. Trayle D. Kelly, 19, and Alonzo J. Sanders, 18, were both arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A 16-year-old male was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
1:44 p.m. — Ty C. Barnes, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
5:30 p.m. — Police took a report of found property in the 1900 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:52 p.m. — Ivan A. Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1100 block of Throckmorton Street on charges of evading arrest/detention and possession of marijuana more than four ounces no more than five pounds.
Thursday, Nov. 28
3 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Ritchey Street.
3:44 p.m. — A 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying info and minor in possession of alcohol, and a 16-year-ld male was arrested on a charge of evading arrest/detention. Both were arrested in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
4:17 p.m. — Kamien D. Johnson, 20, was arrested in the 2000 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
8 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of South Taylor Street.
Friday, Nov. 29
12:30 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
8:05 p.m. — Mary M. Austin, 56, was arrested in the 4500 block of West U.S. 82 on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Sunday, Dec. 1
10:12 a.m. — Patrick A. Boudreaux, 34, was arrested in the 2300 block of Alabama Drive on a misdemeanor warrant.
10:45 a.m. — James T. Bridwell, 69, was arrested in the 500 block of West California Street on a charge of false alarm.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
5 p.m. — Police took a burglary report, after the fact, in the 100 block of West California Street.
6:28 p.m. — Joshua T. Carter, 45, was arrested in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road on a misdemeanor warrant.
Monday, Dec. 2
1:19 a.m. — Police responded to a report of deadly conduct in the 1000 block of North Clements Street.
3:30 p.m. — Cassie L. Brewer, 21, was arrested in the1800 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of theft of property at least $100 less than $750.
4:48 p.m. — Mahmood A. Al Zaid, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
12:23 a.m. — Robert D. Ortiz, 39, was arrested in the 1300 block of Whaley Drive on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
1:17 a.m. — Bryan Flores, 22, was arrested in the 3000 block of North Grand Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant.
