Oct. 16
6:30 p.m. — Police took a report of forgery in the 1800 block of Mill Street.
Sunday, Oct. 20
11 p.m. — Police took a report in the 900 block of Belcher Street of burglary of a motor vehicle and credit/debit card abuse.
Monday, Oct. 21
3 a.m. — Police responded to the 1500 block of Nila Street on a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle.
5:05 p.m. — Police took a report in the 500 block of Ritchey Street of burglary of habitation.
9:16 p.m. — Police responded to a deadly conduct call in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.
11:20 p.m. — Robert L. Dale, 34, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
1:30 p.m. — Two people were arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82. Crystal Perez, 33, was charged with theft of property more than $100 less than $750. Jordan D. Turbeville, 34, was charged with theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
5 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of copper in the 400 block of North Commerce Street.
5:30 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of property less than $100 in the 1400 block of Noel Drive.
7:34 p.m. — Police took a report of theft of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
11 p.m. — Police took a report of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm in the 900 block of South Howeth Street.
Thursday, Oct. 24
8:30 a.m. — Police took a report of theft of a firearm in the 500 block of West U.S. 82.
Friday, Oct. 25
2:15 a.m. — Jeremy L. Abbott, 42, was arrested in the 800 block of East Broadway Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
7 p.m. — Police took a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of Young Street.
Sunday, Oct. 27
11 p.m. — Police responded to burglary of vehicles in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Lane.
Monday, Oct. 28
1:27 p.m. — Police took a report of found property in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:17 p.m. — Police filed an at-large charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces in the 2100 block of East U.S. 82.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
12:29 a.m. — Natishue L. Roe, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.