A man was arrested on meth-related charges early Saturday morning after the car he was driving hit someone else’s vehicle in a driveway, police say.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Moss Street at about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 5, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said. Police determined the driver, 19-year-old Ivan Rincon of Gainesville, was headed south on South Howeth Street.
He told police he was texting while driving, according to McClinton, and tried to stop the vehicle as he neared the intersection with Moss Street but couldn’t.
“Rincon struck a parked vehicle in a driveway,” McClinton said Monday, Oct. 7, via email.
Rincon was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, and two misdemeanor traffic warrants, according to information McClinton provided. She noted the controlled substance charge was for methamphetamine.
McClinton reminded the public that anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court of law.
Rincon wasn’t injured in the crash, according to McClinton, and the incident report didn’t include an estimate of the damage to the car.
Bond was set at $6,000 on the controlled substance charge and at $2,500 on the driving while intoxicated charge, according to jail records. Rincon bonded out of the Cooke County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 6.
