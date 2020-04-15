Police department to get new guns, ammunition

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department could soon be toting new guns.
Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Tuesday, April 14, that an order for Glock 45s and 9 mm ammunition has been placed for all authorized officers in his department. Officers will be getting new holsters as well, he said.
Members of the Gainesville City Council approved a resolution Tuesday, April 7, which authorized the declaration of surplus property for trade.
The cost of 47 Glock 45 9 mm pistols will be $20,139.50. However, the agency is trading in 48 Sig Sauer P226 .40-caliber pistols and ammo which gives the agency a credit of $15,120, according to information provided to city council members. The remaining balance of $5,019.50 for the guns and bullets will be paid for out of seizure funds.
Seizure funds are derived from contraband such as weapons, currency or vehicles that are seized as evidence from criminal cases and awarded to the police department through the district attorney’s office and district court, Phillips explained.
Last year, GPD was awarded about $12,300 in seized assets, according to Phillips. The agency has around $30,000 total in seizure funds after the purchase of the guns. That total amount does not include vehicles that are awaiting auction, he said.
Phillips said the change in weapons came about after more than 80% of his officers answered a survey saying they would prefer to have the Glock.
He said the main difference in operations is the Glock is a striker-fired weapon and the Sig has an exposed hammer.
Once the new weapons arrive, all officers will have to go through in-service training for the Glocks.
“They have to show proficiency with the weapon,” Phillips said. “Once those are issued, they will have to qualify with that before they are allowed to carry on duty.”
Phillips said he hopes the new weapons arrive within 90 days, while adding that there is currently a heavy demand for guns because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
There are 40 officers at the department, Phillips said. The department is authorized to have 42. Buying more guns than the department has officers allows the agency to have spares on hand should an officer-involved shooting take place or if one needs to be repaired, according to Phillips. If an officer-involved shooting takes place, any involved guns are seized as evidence and the officer is issued another weapon until the case is investigated.
An additional survey conducted within the police department showed 83% of its officers preferred a 9 mm weapon over a .40-caliber, according to information provided to city council members.
Many agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations, have transitioned or are transitioning to 9 mm.
Phillips said the 9mm is a smaller bullet and has less recoil than the .40-caliber. It also allows more rounds to be put into the target “more quickly and accurately.”
Phillips said he thinks the switch to the new weapons may increase officers’ confidence.
“A gun is a gun and they all shoot bullets,” Phillips said. “Both the Sig Sauer and the Glock are both very, very reputable gun manufacturers. At the end of the day I think it boils down to what the end user is most confident with. Like I said, we had well over the majority, I think over the 80% range, that preferred the Glock platform and they need to be confident with what they are carrying.”
