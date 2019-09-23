The driver of a pickup that crashed into Broadway Manor Apartments last month has died, police said Monday, Sept. 23.
Alexandra Mercado, 15, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
Family members are raising funds to help with the Gainesville girl’s funeral expenses via a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-alexandra-mercado. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser was just over $500 below its goal.
Phillips didn’t have information Monday on the status of a 16-year-old male passenger who was also injured in the crash.
Officers were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash, GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton previously told the Register.
The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup, left the roadway and struck an apartment unit at the apartment complex at 1840 E. Broadway St., Phillips told the Register shortly after the crash.
The driver and the only passenger were taken to hospitals. The two were wearing seat belts, McClinton said.
She previously said the preliminary crash report listed “unsafe speed as a factor in the accident.”
A 9-year-old boy who was inside the apartment unit received minor injuries from the crash. He was treated at the scene and released.
