Don’t forget about safety while making arrangements to visit grandma and grandpa’s house for the holidays.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton says to keep travel plans offline and notify a friend, family member or neighbor that you will be out of town.
She said residents can ask for an officer to swing by their home by calling 940-668-7777 and talking with dispatch or by visiting the police department at 201 Santa Fe St.
However, “they must understand this patrol will be contingent on the number of officers on duty that day as well as the call load,” McClinton said.
Information needed to request the home patrol includes providing the name, address and phone number of the homeowner, beginning and end date for the request, whether lights will be left on in the home and if so, which ones, if any animals will be left at the home and the name and number of their caregiver, if any vehicles will be left and an emergency contact for the residence if you aren’t the homeowner.
The GPD also suggests keeping presents and packages out of plain sight.
And, when unboxing big-ticket items, do not set the boxes out front before leaving, McClinton said.
