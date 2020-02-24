Gainesville police are investigating reports of two weekend shootings, department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Monday, Feb. 24.
Both cases were reported after midnight Saturday, Feb. 22, she said.
Around 12:09 a.m. an officer reportedly heard gunfire several times near the 700 block of North Clements Street. The officer spoke with a 37-year-old woman who told police she, too, heard shots being fired.
McClinton said there were no injuries or property damage reported. A silver coupe was seen in the area, police said, but as of Monday it was unknown if the vehicle was involved.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a second report of someone hearing gunshots was made.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Elmwood Street and spoke with a 17-year-old, McClinton said.
The teenager said he was driving a gray Pontiac east on Broadway Street at Fair Avenue. When he stopped, he reportedly heard “several gunshots and a noise as if his car had been hit,” information from McClinton states.
The teen left the area to return home and find bullet holes in the driver side door, police said.
The teen was not injured and did not have any suspect or suspect vehicle information to provide, according to McClinton.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the police department by calling 940-668-7777, or by sending a message through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
