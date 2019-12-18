Police investigating aggravated assault

An investigation into a reported aggravated assault is underway, according to the Gainesville Police Department.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, officers responded to a disturbance call at Murphy USA, 1525 N. Grand Ave., said Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
On arrival, a preliminary investigation revealed a 39-year-old man operating a tow truck was allegedly assaulted by a 43-year-old woman from Pilot Point.
Police said the woman began arguing with the man over the repossession. The alleged suspect reportedly had a handgun in a holster and unsnapped the holster to remove the weapon.
Police said a third party witnessed what was occurring, drew their own weapon and ordered the woman to drop her weapon. She complied, according to McClinton.
The woman, who had not been officially charged as of press time, did not possess a license to carry a firearm, police said.
In the past month, at least three people have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cooke County Jail records show.
After midnight Friday, Dec. 13, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of Fair Avenue, McClinton said.
A 39-year-old woman told police Justin Lewis Barthold, 44, retrieved a pistol and displayed it threateningly during an argument.
Barthold was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the county jail on Dec. 13. He posted $20,000 bail the following day, jail records show.
Around 10:19 p.m. Dec. 6, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1700 block of Luther Lane. When police arrived, a 37-year-old man reported he and a 39-year-old woman he was living with got into an argument over finances.
During the argument, the woman, identified as Portia McKinnon, reportedly grabbed a knife and displayed it threateningly, McClinton said.
McKinnon remained in jail Wednesday, Dec. 18, on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in lieu of $25,000 bail.
On Nov. 22, Anthony Deshon Jennings, 22, was arrested on an insufficient bond warrant related to a case reported on Sept. 27, according to McClinton. In September, police received a report that Jennings pulled up to a home in the 900 block of Dover Drive and threatened to assault a 35-year-old woman who was standing in her front yard.
Police said the woman reportedly told Jennings to leave the residence before walking inside her home. When she and a 41-year-old man later exited the home, Jennings reportedly brandished a black pistol and threatened them. The case was investigated and a warrant was subsequently issued for Jennings’s arrest in connection to the alleged crime, McClinton said.
Jennings remained in jail Wednesday, jail records show. His bond is set at $80,000.
No injuries were reported in any of the four cases, McClinton said.
