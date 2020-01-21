A 45-year-old man from San Antonio could be facing robbery charges after law enforcement connected him to a weekend robbery in town.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said officers responded to a robbery in progress around midnight Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Horizon Chevron, 519 W. California St.
Upon arrival, officers determined the robbery actually occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
Police said the 47-year-old clerk reported a man entered the store and went the the bathroom. When the man exited the bathroom, he reportedly demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused, the man reportedly showed the clerk a black handgun that was in the waistband of his pants, police said.
The man reportedly placed the weapon on the counter, prompting the clerk to remove money from the register and hand it to him.
Police did not provide the amount of money taken.
No injuries were reported, according to McClinton.
Police said the man left the business in a white Hyundai Elantra displaying a partial Texas license plate of 1674.
On Saturday, shortly after the reported robbery, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department located the suspected man and vehicle at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21, the alleged suspect had not been arrested and charged in connection with the reported robbery, McClinton said.
Police are not releasing the man’s name since he has not been charged.
