Gainesville police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing Sunday.
Dayton Grant was last seen Sunday, Dec. 13, in Gainesville, and may be in need of medical attention, according to information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and is Hispanic and white, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He had not yet been located as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, according to Gainesville Police Department records clerk Stephanie Herpeche.
Anyone with information about Dayton's whereabouts is asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777. You may also call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's hotline at 1-800-843-5678 and reference NCMEC case no. 1408920.
