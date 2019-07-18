A pursuit that began Wednesday, July 17, in Denton ended with a 45-year-old homeless man disposing of a handgun and surrendering to law enforcement near Gainesville High School, authorities say.
Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Denton Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Fort Worth Drive after the agency received a report about a stolen vehicle out of Grand Prairie in the area, according to Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
Officers located the maroon Ford F-250 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver, identified as Michael Clark, refused to stop and led officers on a chase north on Interstate 35.
During the pursuit, portions of I-35 were closed in an effort to keep Clark on the highway and out of neighborhoods, Jones said.
Since the chase wasn’t Clark’s first run-in with the law, a negotiator with DPD was able to call Clark on his cell phone and talk to him as he fled police.
Jones said she did not know how fast the pursuit was traveling. At one point, spikes were deployed, she said.
During the chase, Clark flipped around and began traveling southbound, according to Jones. She did not know where the turnaround occurred, but said she believed he stopped shortly after on the southbound service road near mile marker 495.
Once stopped, Clark threw a handgun out of the F-250 and surrendered to police.
He was in custody at 6:18 p.m., Jones said.
The northbound lanes of I-35 near GHS were shut down around 5:58 p.m. and reopened at about 6:13 p.m., according to authorities. Traffic was diverted to the northbound service road.
All of southbound I-35 was shut down near GHS when Clark stopped, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said. He said he wasn’t sure how long the southbound lanes were closed but they reopened shortly after Clark’s arrest. The southbound service road was shut down longer because the reported stolen vehicle had to be towed.
Clark faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Jones said.
Multiple agencies, including the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, assisted with the chase.
As of late Thursday afternoon, July 18, Clark remained in custody at the Denton County Jail with surety bonds totaling $65,000.
Clark’s criminal history dates back to 1999, according to Denton County records. His last stint in the Denton County Jail was June 16-26. He was booked in on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a theft of property charge.
